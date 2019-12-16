Champua: With the stone mafia on a looting spree, mounds are on the verge of disappearance in Lamiposi area here in Keonjhar district, a report said.

The administration has failed to curb the illegal stone quarrying while the government is losing crores of rupees towards revenue.

Every day, the local stone mafia carries out blasts and excavates tonnes of stones without obtaining environment clearance and approval of the National Wildlife Board.

Environmentalists and social activists have expressed concern over the problem, alleging that the administration has completely failed to rein in the illegal stone trade.

Besides, the stone mining has posed serious threat to wildlife and local people. It is also causing habitat loss to the wildlife.

Locals alleged that blasts are carried out in the day time while stones are transported at night. Officials of the revenue and the forest departments have failed to check stone blasting and act against the mafia.

Conscious citizens seek to know how the stone crushing units are availing raw materials.

The forest department has been carrying out raids sometimes and detaining vehicles, but no concrete action is being taken against the mafia, lamented locals.

Following media reports, tehsildar Alok Kumar Patel and forest ranger Kashinath Hembram conducted raids Friday. They found some people breaking stones, but no one was arrested.

The tehsildar also conducted raid Saturday in the area on sand and stone quarries. Four sand-laden tractors were seized during the raid. He said that regular raids will be conducted in the area.

The tehsil administration has served notices to four persons while the local sarpanch and samiti members were advised not to allow such illegal activities.

The tehsildar warned locals that that if they fail to refrain from illegal stone quarrying, action will be taken against them.

Recently, the revenue department has served notice on a stone crushing unit while another unit was fined.