Kendrapara: A ward member, along with another person, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly dragging and stripping a middle-aged woman on a village road in broad daylight Monday.

The arrests were effected after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The accused were identified as Ranjan Swain, the ward member, and Narahari Swain. IIC Bimal Mallick of Kendrapara Sadar police station said that long-standing enmity and disputes led to this shocking incident involving a woman from Samalpur of Kapaleswar Gram Panchayat, under Kendrapara Sadar police station limits.

Mallick said the victim was dragged, stripped, molested, and assaulted on the village road by fellow villagers, including the ward member. He said the accused even attempted to strangle her.

According to the police, ward member Ranjan Swain had an on-going dispute with Bijay Das, which was supposed to be settled amicably Monday in the village. However, tensions grew between the families of Ranjan Swain and Bijay Das.

Following the altercation, Ranjan Swain and Narahari Swain allegedly dragged Pravati Das, daughter-in-law of Bijay Das, out of her house and stripped her on the village road. She was also sexually assaulted.

The victim’s daughter, Laxmipriya, lodged a complaint against 10 villagers, including the ward member and Narahari. Swain too also filed a counter complaint against Pravati Das, alleging that she had attacked him.

The Sadar police registered two cases and arrested both Ranjan and Narahari, who were later produced in a SDJM court for remand. Mallick said an inquiry is underway to apprehend other individuals involved in the crime.

PNN