Mumbai: Warner Bros. Pictures Monday announced its 2023 India theatrical line-up which features much-anticipated titles such as Dune 2, Barbie, Creed III and four DC superhero movies.

The four DC titles to release in 2023 are Shazam! Fury of the Gods, starring Zachary Levi, March 17, The Flash led by Ezra Miller June 16, Xolo Mariduena-fronted Blue Beetle August 18 and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom December 21.

Michael B. Jordan-fronted Creed III ‘ will release March 3, while Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment in the blockbuster horror franchise, will arrive April 21.

Another horror film The Nun 2, the latest offering from The Conjuring Universe, is scheduled for a September 8 premiere in India.

The second installment of Academy Award winner Dune, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya among others, will hit the cinema halls November 3. Chalamet’s Wonka will also be released this year December 15.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, will hit the theatres July 21, and Jason Sthatham-led Meg 2: The Trench will release August 4.

“We are extremely excited to bring in a huge number of films in 2023 that will delight fans of all ages. These are films that span across various genres and will showcase films from incredible filmmakers and talent.

“We are sure that fans across India will swarm cinemas to be entertained by these fantastic films, which include movies from the DC Universe, Fast & Furious Franchise, the Conjuring Universe, and many more,” Denzil Dias, VP and Managing Director – India Theatrical, said in a statement.

Warner Bros. Will also be releasing titles from Universal Pictures in Indian cinemas this year.

Knock at the Cabin, a new thriller directed by Indian-American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan will be released February 3. Cocaine Bear, a wild dark comedy inspired by the true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, releases February 23.

Nintendo and Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros is scheduled for April 7 premiere. Dark comedy Renfield, a modern monster tale of Dracula’s long-suffering assistant, will be released April 14. It will be followed by Vin Diesel’s Fast X May 19.

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s new epic thriller featuring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. And Matt Damon, will release July 21.

A new chapter in The Exorcist franchise will arrive October 14, while the year will come to close with action-comedy Migration December 29.