Mumbai: With six more persons testing positive for coronavirus Wednesday, the count of infected persons in Dharavi, the densely-populated slum area of this city, rose to 13, civic officials said. A 64-year-old coronavirus male patient from Dharavi died during treatment Wednesday, taking the number of victims from the slum to two, the official informed.

“The deceased was a resident of Social Nagar in Dharavi. He died at KEM hospital, where he was admitted April 7 following complaints of fever, cough and breathlessness,” a civic official said.

The person was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

Three persons who tested positive earlier in the day were a 25-year-old man from Mukund Nagar locality, a 35-year-old man from Dhanwada chawl, and a 60-year-old woman, who resides in Muslim Nagar, said the BMC official.

“The patient from Mukund Nagar was a high risk contact of a 49-year-old man, who earlier tested positive for coronavirus, and was kept at a quarantine facility. The 60-year-old woman from Muslim Nagar works as a cleaner at the KEM Hospital. She tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday afternoon, which took the number of patients from Dharavi to 10. These cases include a 56-year-old person who died at Sion Hospital,” the official informed.

Late Wednesday evening, another three patients, including a couple – a 59-year-old man and his 49-year-old wife – from Janata Society in Dharavi tested coronavirus positive, said the BMC official. The contact tracking of the couple is underway, the BMC official said.

Dharavi is one of the biggest slums in Asia where nearly 15 lakh people live in small shanties, making it one of the most congested areas of the Mumbai metropolis.

