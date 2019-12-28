Mumbai: Amidst raging protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar said Saturday that he fears Delhiites these days, because no one knows “what laws they can bring”.

He was speaking at a literature awards function organised by a media house.

When the media house group editorial advisor Yashwant Vyas, a friend of his, arrived from Delhi to meet him, “I was scared,” said the director of Aandhi and Maachis.

“(Because) These days you don’t know what laws Delhi-wallahs can bring,” Gulzar said amidst peals of laughter.

He also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the beginning of his speech. “I was about to address you as ‘Mitron’. But then I stopped,” he said, apparently referring to Modi’s once favourite way of addressing the crowds.

PTI