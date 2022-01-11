Chennai: India all-rounder Washington Sundar has tested positive for Covid-19. So he is doubtful for the three-match ODI series against South Africa starting January 19. The 22-year old Washington Sundar tested positive for the virus in Bangalore. He has not yet joined the other white ball cricketers in Mumbai, who are scheduled to leave for South Africa in a day or two.

“Washington has tested positive for Covid-19 and is yet to join the other white ball specialists in Mumbai. He was in Bangalore (at the National Cricket Academy) when he tested positive,” BCCI sources said Tuesday.

The same sources said that Washington will not be able to travel in the chartered flight along with the other selected players. Haryana all-rounder Jayant Yadav, who is already in South Africa, will stay back as Washington’s replacement.

The ODI series against South Africa begins January 19 in Paarl. The second ODI is scheduled at the same venue January 21. The third and final ODI will be played in Cape Town where India are currently playing the third Test.

Washington has been out of action since the tour of England last year due to an injury. He returned to domestic cricket and did well for his state team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where Tamil Nadu reached the final.