In a bizzare and shocking incident, a 4 feet long snake was pulled out from a woman’s mouth after the reptile crawled inside her while she was deep asleep. The footage of the hair raising moment when the 4-feet snake was surgically removed from the woman’s mouth has caught the attention of social media users and has gone viral. The woman hails from Russia.

The incident took place at Levashi village in Dagestan, Russia, when the woman was sleeping in the yard of her home, according to a DailyMail report. On feeling discomfort and sick, the woman went to the hospital and was put under general anesthesia after doctors realised there was something moving inside her stomach.

Later, the doctors removed the snake from the woman’s mouth, with fear writ large on the faces of the surrounding medical staff who could not believe what they saw. It has not been ascertained whether the snake was dead or alive on being retrieved from the woman’s stomach.

زحف عبر فمها أثناء نومها.. فيديو مروع للحظة سحب ثعبان من حلق امرأة https://t.co/6iUSk3oU2U#البيان_القارئ_دائما pic.twitter.com/3Q1YiYdV7R — صحيفة البيان (@AlBayanNews) August 31, 2020

” In my medical history, I have never witnessed anything of this sort, its unbelievable” said a nurse working in the hospital.

In the video, the doctor appears visibly baffled on realising that the object coming out of the woman’s mouth is a snake and can be seen horrified while dumping it in the waste bin. According to the news website, the Ministry of Health in Dagestan is yet to comment on the incident.

PNN/Agencies