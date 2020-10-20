Mumbai: Earlier, this month playback singer Neha Kakkar made her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh official on Instagram. It was love at first sight for them. Rohanpreet has also been sharing mushy posts with her.

Meanwhile, Neha has shared a video of her first meeting with Rohan’s parents. The clip, rumoured to be from their roka ceremony, shows him holding her hand tightly as they smile and have a conversation.

In the video, Neha and Rohanpreet can be seen holding each other’s hands very firmly and smiling while talking. Neha has also written a caption, sharing this video.

Neha Kakkar wrote, “The day he made me meet His Parents and Family ♥️😇 Love You @rohanpreetsingh 🥰#NehuPreet

Rohanpreet has also commented on this video of Neha. He wrote, Aayeeeee tu tan meri zindagi he bangi re😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️🤴👸 i tan bht he zyada love you hogya ❤️🤩😍❤️ i can’t explain in words what this day meant to me🙊❤️ i got whole world holding my Hand ❤️❤️ love you till the infinity Ends🙈🙈🙈🙈❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🤴👸 My Queen My Everything 😇❤️👸🤴

Confirming her relationship, Neha Kakkar wrote, “You are mine, Rohanpreet”. With this, Rohanpreet commented on this post of Neha, writing, “Babu love you so much my sweetheart. Yes I am only yours. My life.”

Just a day ago, a wedding invite featuring Neha and Rohanpreet’s name went viral on the internet and October 26 was mentioned as the date of reception on it.

Meanwhile, Neha and Rohanpreet’s first collaboration, a song titled Nehu Da Vyah, will be out on October 21. This announcement confused fans and led them to speculate that the wedding rumours might be a promotional gimmick.

However, singer-actor Aditya Narayan confirmed the wedding in a recent interview. “I would have loved to attend Neha and Rohanpreet’s wedding, but the wedding is happening in Delhi. I have a bad shoulder injury and I am not sure if I can make it. But almost everyone from Indian Idol, including Vishal sir (Dadlani) and Himesh Reshammiya are going to attend the wedding,” he said.