Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s explosive power-hitting in the final T20I against South Africa in Ahmedabad Friday, December 19, helped India secure a 30-run victory.

Hardik reached his half-century in just 16 balls, the second-fastest by an Indian batsman in T20Is and was named Player of the Match.

South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl. Batting first, India posted a mammoth 231 for 5, with Hardik ably supported by Tilak Varma, who was in excellent form and scored a brilliant 73. The duo shared a 105-run partnership for the fourth wicket, which proved decisive in changing the course of the match.

Hardik also hit a towering six that injured a cameraman standing near the boundary line. The unusual off-field incident drew attention when the ball struck the cameraman. Hardik later walked up to him, checked on his well-being, helped apply an ice pack and even hugged him. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later shared a video of the moment.