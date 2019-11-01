San Francisco: Apple’s new streaming television service ‘Apple TV Plus’ is now available in India from Friday for Rs 99 per month after a seven-day free trial period.

It is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including online at tv.apple.com.

Customers who purchase new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free.

The service is available in more than 100 countries around the world and the content is subtitled or dubbed in close to 40 languages, reported Thursday.

The Cupertino-based company, which has a reported budget of $6 billion to rope in some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, is staking the most on The Morning Show, its marquee drama starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

TV shows that are available at launch include See, The Morning Show, Dickinson, For All Mankind, Helpsters, Snoopy in Space, Ghostwriter, and Oprah Winfrey’s Book Club. The Elephant Queen, a documentary, is also available.