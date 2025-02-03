Ottawa: Canadian hockey fans expressed their displeasure with recent US trade policies by booing the American national anthem during a recent Ottawa Senators game.

The incident took place at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, where singer Mandia performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” before a crowd of nearly 20,000 spectators. As she sang, many attendees voiced their disapproval by booing throughout the anthem.

The US anthem gets booed at the Raptors game. Never seen this before. pic.twitter.com/HDipiMs9fW — William Lou (@william_lou) February 2, 2025



This act of protest was in response to President Donald Trump’s recent imposition of significant tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. The US administration announced a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, and a 10% tariff on Chinese goods. President Trump justified the tariffs by citing concerns over illegal immigration and the ongoing fentanyl crisis, stating that the tariffs would remain until these issues are addressed.

In retaliation, Canada imposed a 25% tariff on various US products worth $20 billion, with further tariffs on additional goods expected. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also announced plans for retaliatory tariffs, though specific details have yet to be disclosed. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Sheinbaum have agreed to strengthen bilateral relations in light of these developments.

The booing of the US national anthem at the hockey game reflects the broader public sentiment in Canada, where citizens are expressing their dissatisfaction with the US tariffs. As the trade tensions escalate, both countries are preparing for the economic impacts of the tariffs and the potential for a prolonged trade dispute.

PNN