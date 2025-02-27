In May 2014, the glamorous world of celebrity was rocked by an unexpected scandal: leaked security footage showed Solange Knowles — Beyoncé’s younger sister — physically attacking Jay-Z in an elevator after the Met Gala. The silent, grainy video, obtained by TMZ, showed Solange throwing kicks and punches at her brother-in-law. The scene ignited a media frenzy and endless speculation about the cause of the heated altercation.

Elevatorgate

The trio had attended an after-party at The Standard Hotel in New York City when tensions exploded inside the elevator. Solange, visibly furious, lunged at Jay-Z multiple times before being restrained by a security guard, who also pressed the emergency stop button to contain the situation. With no audio in the footage, the world was left guessing: what had Jay-Z done to provoke such a reaction?

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by user ID named @unclescrooch.

Did we ever find out why Solange was beating Jay Z here..? Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/TMICwhtpYb — 𝗢𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗲 🔥🚀 (@unclescrooch) January 8, 2025

Real story

While no direct explanation was given at the time, sources later revealed that the fight stemmed from Jay-Z’s alleged infidelity. Reports suggested that Solange confronted him over his closeness to Rachel Roy, a fashion designer rumoured to have been involved with Jay-Z. The scandal intensified speculation that Beyoncé’s marriage was on rocky ground — especially after she released cryptic lyrics in her 2016 album Lemonade, seemingly referencing betrayal.

Family ties tested

In the aftermath, the family released a statement to smooth things over: “Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility. They have apologized to each other, and we have moved forward as a united family.” Beyoncé later addressed the incident in her song Flawless (Remix), rapping, “Of course sometimes s* goes down when it’s a billion dollars on an elevator.”**

While the real reason for the fight remains a mystery, one thing is certain—this was the most dramatic elevator ride in glamour history!

PNN & Agencies