Chennai: Director Lokesh Kanakaraj’s Vikram, featuring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, is not just getting cash registers to ring at the box office but also getting celebrities to dance.

Yes, Indian cricketer Washington Sundar has now put out a video of him shaking a leg to the popular ‘Pathala Pathala’ song from the action blockbuster Vikram.

Sundar, who posted a video clip of his dance on Instagram, with the statement, “Dance Adanumnu Sonniyame ( You wanted to see me dance, is it?)”, is seen imitating Kamal Haasan’s dance steps from the peppy number from the blockbuster.

Needless to say, the cricketer’s dance clip was loved by scores of Insta users.

Among those who seemed impressed with Sundar’s dancing skills was fellow cricketer Murugan Ashwin, who replied to the dance clip with a fire smilie.