Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, has shared a video of her dancing to the latest song sung by the actor.
Disha showed her support to Tiger’s new single titled Casanova by posting a video of her dancing to the song and also lip-syncing.
Tiger shared the video on Instagram and replied with fire and heart emojis, as well as “thanks”.
View this post on Instagram
“Casanova” is Tiger’s second song after “Unbelievable”.
Disha and Tiger had featured in the music video Befikra and also co-starred in the action thriller Baaghi 2.
Leave a Reply