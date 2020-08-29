Jajpur: While the nature is showing its fury on humans in the form of unprecedented floods in various parts of Odisha, it is the public-spirited service of the fire fighters who have turned savior for people trapped in the flood waters.

Several incidents have come to light wherein the fire fighters have saved the lives of people and livestock across the state.

Most notably, the fire fighters, by their quick and timely response, have saved a newborn along with five others who were marooned in floodwaters Friday afternoon in Bari area of Jajpur district.

Commend the @OdishaFS_HGs_CD personnel of Bari Fire Station, Jajpur for the swift response to rescue marooned families including a new born baby. The successful operation saved six people stranded in flood water at Sankarakul in Bari block. #OdishaCares https://t.co/DGvTtcP3vM — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) August 28, 2020

For this heroic work of the fire fighters, Odisha Chief Minister took to his official Twitter account to praise the fire personnel.

He expressed his gratitude and commended the fire personnel of Bari Fire Station, Jajpur for the swift response to rescue marooned families including a new born baby.

Sources said, even though announcement regarding the impending flood was made through the public address system by the district administration, not all people responded to the warning properly.

As a result of which two families were stuck in their house logged by the flood water following a breach in the embankment of Brahmani River near Kacheri under Bari block, Friday. The locals informed the nearby fire station in Bari. On being informed, the personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the families including the newborn.

As per the latest information, all the six people including the baby are safe and they have been provided dry ration by the district administration.

Locals praised the efforts of the fire personnel.

PNN