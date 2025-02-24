Virat Kohli‘s popularity knows no borders, and his latest century in the Champions Trophy against Pakistan proved just that. During India’s intense clash with Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, a video surfaced online showing Pakistani fans celebrating Kohli’s 51st ODI century.

The purported clip, reportedly recorded at a live screening in Murree, Islamabad, was shared by Pakistani journalist Muhammad Faizan Aslam Khan. The video, captioned in Urdu as “Cricket fans in Islamabad celebrating Virat Kohli’s century,” quickly gained traction on social media.

Watch the viral video here:

اسلام آباد میں موجود کرکٹ شائقین ویرات کوہلی کی سینچری پر خوشی مناتے ہوئے https://t.co/5KyXSQMhdh pic.twitter.com/51Uliy4GNm — Muhammad Faizan Aslam Khan (@FaizanBinAslam1) February 23, 2025

While OrissaPOST could not independently verify the video’s authenticity, it has already amassed over 2.87 lakh views. Many cricket enthusiasts praised Pakistani fans for appreciating the sport beyond national rivalry and applauded Kohli’s remarkable performance.

“This is true sportsmanship—admiring a player beyond religion and nationality,” one user commented. Another wrote, “I’ve never seen a cricketer so loved in a rival country like Kohli in Pakistan.”

A third fan declared, “The King has earned this fandom. There’s only one King, and that’s Virat Kohli.” Meanwhile, another user summed it up: “Kohli’s craze has no borders.”

PNN