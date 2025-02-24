Dubai: Pakistani media reacted wildly after India’s six-wicket victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with a viral TV debate making bizarre allegations.

In a cricket discussion show, a panelist claimed that India sent 22 Hindu priests to Dubai’s stadium to perform black magic, distracting Pakistani players. Another anchor suggested this was why India refused to play in Pakistan, as their ‘Pandits’ wouldn’t be allowed. The discussion further alleged that seven priests visited the ground a day before the match to conduct rituals.

The video has gone viral, drawing widespread ridicule on social media. Pakistan was bowled out for 241, while India chased the target in 42.3 overs, with Virat Kohli scoring an unbeaten 100 off 111 balls. He was named Player of the Match.

22 पंडित बाहर से और तीन पंडित रोहित ,हार्दिक और अय्यर टीम में फिर तो पाकिस्तान को हारना ही था 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zaNsq6PUjW — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) February 24, 2025

With this defeat, Pakistan is on the brink of elimination. Captain Mohammad Rizwan admitted his team’s campaign is nearly over.

Notably, India superstar Virat Kohli Sunday created history as he became the quickest batter to score 14,000 runs in One-Day Internationals during the Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan in Dubai.

Kohli is now only the third batter in ODI cricket to have scored 14,000 runs, after the legendary Indian Sachin Tendulkar (18,246 runs) and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs).

Kohli is the quickest-ever to the milestone, having completed his 14,000 ODI runs in 287 innings. Before him, Tendulkar had taken 350 innings to reach the feat while Sangakkara took 378 outings.

The India No. 3 needed only 15 runs Sunday to reach the milestone, which he did with a four through covers off Haris Rauf in the 13th over of the run chase.

The 36-year-old modern day great was also the fastest to 13,000 runs, which he had completed in September 2023 against Pakistan in Colombo during the Asia Cup.