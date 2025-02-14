The much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy is set to begin 19 February, and there has been significant drama after India refused to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns. Amidst this chaos, a clip from Pakistan has gone viral on social media, showing fans forcefully climbing the fence of the VIP stands in Karachi.

Karachi’s National Stadium was upgraded for the ICC Champions Trophy, with new LED lights, digital screens, and modern spectator facilities added. However, these scenes are far from ideal, especially after the PCB had promised top-notch security during the event.

The Prime Minister opened the renovated venue in Lahore last week, while the grand inauguration of the Karachi venue took place earlier this week.

The scene of VIP entry during Grand opening ceremony of Champions trophy 2025 in Karachi Pakistan

Social media was flooded with videos from the grand ceremony, capturing the excitement of passionate cricket fans. One viral clip showed enthusiastic spectators climbing walls and jumping over railings in a desperate attempt to enter the stadium.

After the video went viral, one user commented, “This is a big security lapse… ICC should shift the Champions Trophy from Karachi to Dubai.” Another user jokingly asked, “Champions Trophy or Hunger Games?” A third user remarked, “It seems there was a rush to build the stadium, and they forgot to build the gate.”