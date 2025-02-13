Patna: In a dramatic twist of fate, a loan recovery mission in Bihar turned into a heart-pounding love story that has captured the attention of the internet. In this context, a wedding video of a couple is making the rounds on social media.

The tale begins in the village of Karmatanr, where Pawan Kumar, a loan recovery agent from a local bank in Chakai, was simply doing his job. Little did he know that a routine visit would lead to a whirlwind romance and an unexpected marriage.

Pawan, who regularly visited villages as part of his job, came across Indira Kumari — the wife of Nakul Sharma from Jamui district. During one of Pawan’s visits, the two struck up a conversation, and over time, their casual chats grew into something much deeper. In fact, it was not long before Indira’s heart was swept away by the bank employee’s charm.

But this wasn’t just a case of fleeting romance. Indira’s troubled marriage with her husband, who was allegedly abusive and frequently under the influence of alcohol, pushed her to seek comfort elsewhere. Tired of domestic violence and mistreatment, Indira chose to leave her husband behind and start a new life with Pawan.

The dramatic story took an even more surprising turn when Indira and Pawan tied the knot Tuesday at Bhutnath Temple at Tripurari Ghat in Patna. The ceremony, held according to Hindu rituals, was attended by many curious onlookers, some of whom filmed the event. As expected, the wedding video went viral across social media, sparking debates and discussions.

Indira shared that her marriage to her first husband had lasted for over a year and a half, but the constant abuse from him, particularly when he was drunk, made her life unbearable. She found solace and love in Pawan, and now, after her bold decision to start anew, she is determined to stay with him for the rest of her life.

