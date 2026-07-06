An accident during a skydiving display in the US has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred at the Folsom Pro Rodeo near Sacramento in Northern California, where a special skydiving performance was organised to mark America’s 250th anniversary and Independence Day.

A skydiver named Ross was scheduled to descend carrying a large American flag, creating a patriotic and celebratory atmosphere. However, during the landing, the event suddenly turned into a frightening accident, footage of which is now being widely shared online.

America 250 is going wellpic.twitter.com/jIy4nWc0Ui — Robert Skvarla (@RobertSkvarla) July 4, 2026

The video shows Ross descending smoothly toward the rodeo arena with the flag in hand. However, as he neared the ground, the flag became entangled in a nearby tree, abruptly disrupting his landing path and causing him to lose control. He then crashed onto a small tent near the arena, causing it to collapse completely.

The video ends there, initially leaving viewers uncertain about the skydiver’s condition. However, organisers later confirmed that Ross was unhurt and walked back to the arena immediately after the fall, where he received a standing ovation from the crowd. Organisers also said Ross was scheduled to return for another jump later that evening.

After the video went viral, some social media users treated the incident lightly, joking that the skydiver’s fall during a rodeo because of the flag resembled a comedy scene. Others criticised such reactions, saying it was inappropriate to joke about a situation that could have resulted in serious injury. Some users also said that discussions surrounding America’s 250th anniversary should focus on both the country’s past and future, and that the occasion should serve as an opportunity for meaningful reflection.