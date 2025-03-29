A viral video capturing a heated confrontation from Australia has taken social media by storm.

The viral video, which has ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) users cheering, shows a teenager serving swift justice to a man accused of inappropriate conduct towards a minor.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by the official handle of Visegrád 24.

In societies where justice fails citizens, vigilante justice is inevitable. An Australian teen beats up the child predator who abused his little sister. You can hear her tell her brother that the man touched her inappropriately before he intervenes. 📹 Video from 2023 pic.twitter.com/HDglMspexd — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 23, 2024

The viral video kicks off with a young man in a white cap confronting another man clad in a traditional Kurta, while a minor girl in a green hoodie stands by.

The accused desperately denies the allegations, but the minor and another woman repeatedly insist that he touched her inappropriately.

As tensions rise, the minor’s elder brother steps in with no words, just action. Without hesitation, he delivers a powerful punch straight to the accused’s face.

The man, stunned and pleading for mercy, later makes a phone call, but it’s too late.

The brother unleashes a relentless flurry of blows, knocking the alleged predator to the ground repeatedly. The man tries to regain his footing, only to be met with more punishing strikes.

With no way out, the man finally manages to flee the scene. The internet, however, isn’t feeling sorry for him.

‘X’ users have erupted in applause, hailing the brother as a hero who took justice into his own hands.

Comments flood in with praise: “That’s how it’s done. They believe they have the right to assault and rape because it’s their culture” and “He got exactly what he deserved!”.

The viral video from 2023 garnered millions of views, proving that, in some cases, karma doesn’t wait.

