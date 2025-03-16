A CCTV video capturing an utterly ridiculous robbery attempt has taken the internet by storm. The viral clip, recorded in a commercial establishment’s reception area, shows a would-be thief’s plan going horribly wrong — thanks to his butterfingers and non-existent athletic skills.

The video begins with the suspect — easily recognisable by his red cap — barging into the reception area. He aggressively approaches a female receptionist dressed in a pink outfit. Everything appears to be going according to his not-so-genius plan. But then, in an act of sheer clumsiness, he makes a mistake that turns him into an internet laughing stock.

As the robber attempts to intimidate the receptionist, he pulls out a firearm from his hoodie pocket. However, instead of striking terror, he inadvertently drops the gun. In a stroke of poetic justice, the weapon lands closer to the very person he intended to threaten — the receptionist. Initially frightened, the woman instinctively takes a step back. But within seconds, she regains composure.

The panicking thief tries to reclaim his botched plan by leaping over the reception desk. Unfortunately for him, his athleticism betrays him. He struggles to scale the counter, failing miserably as the receptionist swiftly picks up the gun. Realising he has lost his only advantage, the burglar does the only logical thing — he runs away.

The hilarity does not end there. The CCTV footage captures an additional layer of humiliation as the thief is seen frantically holding up his falling trousers while making a desperate escape.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘Wholesome Side of X’ with a funny caption “First day as a thief”

First day as a thief 😂https://t.co/86CYBEa9Je — Wholesome Side of 𝕏 (@itsme_urstruly) June 24, 2024

The internet wasted no time in turning this moment into comedy gold. ‘X’ users flooded the video’s comment section with jokes.

One user wrote, “Bro thought he was in an action movie but forgot to do rehearsals.”

Another user commented, “Criminals often turn to crime because they have struggled and failed in other areas of their lives. Given this pattern of failure, it stands to reason that they would also fail at being successful criminals”.

PNN