A shocking viral video has surfaced from Pune, leaving netizens outraged. In the viral clip, a man can be seen stopping his car right in the middle of a busy road, stepping onto the divider, and openly urinating — completely unfazed by public decency.

The video begins with a bizarre scene: a blue car parked in the middle of the road with its driver’s side door wide open. The driver, dressed casually, is seen shamelessly relieving himself while standing on the divider.

As the person recording the video approaches the car, another man inside — the co-passenger — grins at the camera and casually waves a beer bottle, as if flaunting his intoxicated state. The shocking nonchalance of both men has left viewers disgusted.

As soon as the urinating man finishes his business, he casually returns to the car and shuts the door, showing no remorse for his act. The video recorder questions him, asking if he is drunk. Instead of responding, the man inside rolls down the car window and makes obscene gestures, displaying a shocking level of arrogance.

Without warning, the driver suddenly revs the engine and speeds away recklessly, further endangering commuters on the road.

The viral video as shared on ‘X’ by an account named Vijay Kumbhar.

Pune’s Drunken Brats on a Rampage — Protected by Money, Power, and Political Clout! 🚨

The spoiled, drunk sons of wealthy families in Pune have turned the city into their personal playground of terror. Armed with their father’s wealth and influence, they believe they are above… pic.twitter.com/4G01mQSxgz — Vijay Kumbhar (@VijayKumbhar62) March 8, 2025

The video has sparked massive public outrage, with netizens slamming the man’s disgusting behaviour, public indecency, and blatant disregard for traffic laws. Many are questioning Pune Police’s inaction and demanding strict punishment.

One user wrote: “Funnily, Pune City Police is always sleeping in these matters, despite the perpetrators being clearly visible and identified. Just go arrest these shameless men!”

Another user commented: “I don’t know why so many incidents happening in Pune only. Is it police are only for people who are powerful and from political background.” (sic)

Social media users are tagging Pune Police and urging authorities to take immediate action before such reckless behaviour turns into a serious accident.

PNN