Videos of bizarre incidents from Uttar Pradesh often go viral, but a recent one has sparked concern over the state’s education system. The viral video shows school students working on the school premises with shovels in their hands, raising questions about who instructed them to do this labour. Following the video’s circulation on social media, the education department has been stirred into action.

The video was shared on social media by a handle named @News1India, and unverified sources claim it is from Gursarai Upper Primary School in Jhansi district.

In the footage, some students can be seen digging with shovels, while others are carrying soil. However, it remains unclear whether the students took on this work voluntarily or were instructed by their teachers.

Notably, this is not the first such incident. Earlier, a video from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, had surfaced showing a student sweeping with a broom. That video had sparked significant outrage. Now, with this latest video making the rounds, all eyes are on the education department’s response.