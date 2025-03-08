A viral video has taken X (formerly Twitter) by storm, racking up over 16 million views and leaving viewers both amused and shocked.

The CCTV footage captures an unusual encounter between a woman and an unexpected “car thief”—a wild bear!

The clip shows the front of the woman’s house, where her car is parked. Carrying a basket of fruit, she casually walks toward her vehicle, unaware of the surprise waiting inside.

With the car door already open, she peeks inside—only to freeze in shock. Sitting right in the driver’s seat is a bear!

Now, whether the bear was genuinely trying to steal the car or just exploring its fancy features remains a mystery (only the bear knows!). But what happens next is even funnier.

The moment the bear spots the owner standing outside, it decides to exit the vehicle—almost as if it got caught red-handed.

The startled woman, in a panic, tosses her basket to the ground and dashes back inside her house. Meanwhile, the bear sprints off in the opposite direction, probably just as freaked out by the encounter.

Thankfully, no one was harmed, but the internet is having a field day with this bizarre yet hilarious moment.

Watch the viral video here:

What would you do if you were in this situation? 😳 pic.twitter.com/yIDTYWk2Yh — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 6, 2025

Commenters are jokingly calling it the “world’s first bear carjacker” and wondering what would have happened if the bear actually took off with the car.

One thing’s for sure—this is a viral video you don’t want to miss!

PNN