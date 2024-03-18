Mumbai: Hindi actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who was recently seen in the film Sukhee, is giving a fitness mantra.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself doing one-leg squat on a bench.

In the video, Shilpa can be seen wearing gym wear and pulling off the balancing act while fully focused.

The actress wrote in the caption: “Give me any ‘RAMP and I will make it my OWN. Sab Balance ka khel hai ! A great Leg workout in style.”

Shilpa further mentioned, “Took me a couple of tries to get the whole drill, but it’s challenging and really works the quads and glutes. Try it out and tag me. Let’s see how many can complete it.”

Earlier, the actress rocked the emerald colour with her latest outfit. She sported an emerald-coloured outfit, which she paired with a cream-coloured shroud with floral patterns.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is known for Super Deluxe took to the comments section and lauded Shilpa’s choice of outfit. She wrote, “Wow”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is gearing up for the Kannada movie KD – The Devil which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Jisshu Sengupta.