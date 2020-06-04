Mumbai: ‘Gully Boy’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has dropped the first look of his song titled ‘Dhoop’.

Siddhant took to his social media and shared: “Nothing can block our sunshine… Here’s sharing the First Look of my music video #DHOOP @dawgeek @excelmovies.”

Nothing can block our Sunshine…

Here’s sharing the First Look of my music video #DHOOP 🌞 @DAWgeek @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/Q7REd4aS1A — Siddhant Chaturvedi (@SiddhantChturvD) June 3, 2020

In the brief video, he is seen enjoying sunlight.

The actor has written and sung the song on his own and shot the music video at home during lockdown with help from his family.

On the Hindi film front, Siddhant will next be seen in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ followed by Shakun Batra’s next with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

IANS