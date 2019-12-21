Mumbai: Singer Sona Mohapatra’s new electronic band ‘TSONAMI’ featuring ENKORE has released a new track, ‘R.A.T mashup’ that is a tribute to India.

With the latest song, the artistes’ have tried to attempt to bridge genres, regions and cut across boundaries for a younger generation of music lovers.

“The EDM song travels to all the regions of India including, Odisha, Punjab via a Carnatic Konakol Bol from the South and ends with a Sufiana Kalam by Bulleh Shah. It also features a rap by Enkore.

“This is a tribute to the disparate and yet beautiful amalgamation that is India. This is also a party track to end the year with joy. A song with a deeper intent like celebrating India doesn’t need to preach but can just be a simple happy celebration of our diversity and this one is a dance floor chartbuster,” Sona said.

The music video has been directed by Ram Sampath.

R.A.T is an acronym for the three party versions of Sona’s hits – ‘Rangabati’, ‘Ambarsariya’ and ‘Tere Ishq Nachaya’.

IANS