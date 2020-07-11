Mumbai: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence June 14, 2020.

The news of Sushant’s death sent shockwaves across the nation with fans demanding a CBI inquiry into the case.

Meanwhile, fans of Sushant in his native state Bihar have paid a glorious tribute to the late actor by naming a road and a square after him in his hometown Purnea.

The road that goes from Madhubani to Mata Chowk will now be called Sushant Singh Rajput road and the Ford Company roundabout has also been rechristened to Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk.

Thursday, Mayor Savita Singh duly named both the places by putting up a board. Its video is going viral on social media.

The mayor has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a CBI probe into Sushant’s death.

On the other hand, many people associated with the film industry, especially from Bihar, have mourned the death of Sushant. A postmortem report last month reported that Sushant died of asphyxia.

The report also stated that no external injuries were found on Sushant’s body. His nails were also very clean. The viscera report also found no suspicious substance from his body. The police is now investigating the matter with this professional angle. More than 25 people have been questioned by Mumbai Police in this case and investigations are still on.

The deceased actor was last seen in the Netflix film, Drive. His last film Dil Bechara, a film directed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, will have an online release July 24 and the trailer was released recently which broke many records.

