Mumbai: Established Telly actress Ankita Lokhande has been in the news since the untimely demise of Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The gorgeous beauty has been devastated, after the demise of her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant ended his life June 14 at his Bandra apartment by hanging himself. The actress attended his funeral and even visited Patna to meet the late actor’s father.

Fans have been lauding the actress to have stood by Sushant’s family during this painful hour. The two were dating for years before their break-up.

While the ace TV star was known for her household character Archana in Pavitra Rishta, it will amaze you to know that Ankita was not her real name and it was Tanuja. In fact, Ankita was her pet name and she chose to make it as her stage name.

Yes! You heard it right. Most often actors change their names to fit their on screen persona. Since then, Tanuja has been officially known as Ankita. Fans loved her chemistry with Sushant in ‘Pavitra Rishta’.

In an interview, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh said that Ankita Lokhande is the only woman from his son’s life, he ever spoke to. He said that she had visited the family in Patna as well. The two were supposed to get married in December 2016 but broke up in the first half of the year. Sushant Singh Rajput always kept his personal life private and did not reveal what went wrong between them. But he was upset when she was termed as an ‘alcoholic’ by some sections of the press.

Fans wish Sushant was married to Ankita and he would have been amongst us today.