Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff took to Instagram Thursday afternoon, sharing a video of him with his dance mentor Paresh Prabhakar Shirodkar.

The duo is seen dancing to the beats of the fastpaced “Breathe in breathe out”, and Tiger wished Shirodkar on his birthday using the video.

“Happy bday guru ji lv u,” wrote Tiger, along with the clip.

The actor has an interesting lineup of upcoming films including Ganapath, Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2 and Rambo.