Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut has been very vocal and is hitting the headlines for her statements on nepotism, drugs and other things in the film industry after the untimely demise of Kedarnath star Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Queen actress has attacked Sunny Leone, Urmila Matondkar, Richa Chhadha, Swara Bhasker, Jaya Bachchan and the Maharashtra government. She has taken her fight to next level after several allegations against Salman Khan, Karan Johar and other big production houses.

Recently, she targeted the Rangeela actress Urmila and called her a soft porn star that has not gone well with a section of fans and also celebrities.

Meanwhile, Arshi Khan, who was a contestant of Bigg Boss 11, slammed the actress. She has posted a video on her official Instagram account, in which she is seen raging on Kangana Ranaut’s recent statements. This video of Arshi Khan is in the news.

While sharing the video Arshi wrote,” Kangana Ranaut! I supported you before but not anymore! You accuse Bollywood Kangana Ranaut! I supported you before but not anymore! You accuse bollywood mafia of killing Sushant by calling him a flop actor but you do the exact thing to good actresses when you can’t handle their views. You want all of India to agree with you and think like you while you can’t digest another artists’ opinion. You say you taught India feminism. The fact is you don’t give a fu*k about feminism! Shame on you! #kanganaranaut #feminism #sushantsinghrajput #sushantsingh #bollywood #haters #biggboss”.

On the other hand, after calling Urmila Matondkar a “s*ft porn star” the day before, Kangana had defended her statement saying fake feminists are equating being a porn star to something derogatory. She added that the film industry had welcomed former adult star Sunny.

Following which, Sunny Friday took to Instagram to share a picture with the caption, “Lunch date! Catching up on world drama!” The second photo in her post seems like a clearer assertion. It reads: “It’s funny how the people that know the least about you have the most to say.”

The post was liked by many of her fans and followers, with one person writing: “Accurate!”