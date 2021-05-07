Mumbai: ‘Bigg Boss 14’ runner-up and popular singer Rahul Vaidya has left for Cape Town to be a part of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’. Last night, Rahul was spotted at the airport along with his girlfriend Disha Parmar.

Some photos and videos of Rahul and Disha have surfaced on social media platforms in which both of them are seen sharing PDA moments. Photos and videos of Rahul and Disha clearly show that both do not want to leave each other even for a second.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A very cute video of both of them from the airport has surfaced in which Rahul is seen on his knees expressing his love for Disha. Rahul also gave a goodbye kiss to Disha on her forehead in the car before leaving for Cape Town and a video of the same is also going viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Paparazzi also clicked Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari and Saurabh Raj Jain at the airport. Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen and Mahekk Chahal will also be part of the show. But, they were not spotted in the airport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RKV 💫 (@rahulvaidyarkv)

Worth mentioning, Telly actress Nia Sharma won the tenth season of the show last year. The series is inspired by American series Fear Factor and is being hosted by film director Rohit Shetty.