In a disturbing incident caught on CCTV in Jammu city, a Mahindra Thar driver was seen running over an elderly scooterist not once, but twice, sending shockwaves across social media.

The viral video, which has now gone viral, begins with the Thar cruising along a narrow, single-lane road. Without warning, it collides head-on with a scooter being driven by an elderly man. The impact throws the man off balance, causing him and his two-wheeler to skid across the road. Miraculously, he escapes major injuries and manages to get back on his feet.

But what happens next is spine-chilling.

The viral video wa shared on ‘X’ by a handle named ‘Deadly Kalesh.’

Road rage kalesh, Jammu city

Pehele Thar wala wrong way se aya jis se ye uncle gir gaye phir reverse gear mai laya aur uncle ko piche se thoka befaltu mai.pic.twitter.com/NebTAkhlWz — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) July 28, 2025

Instead of helping, the Thar driver reverses the vehicle and rams into the already shaken man, pinning him to the ground. The elderly victim tries to dodge but is clearly outmatched. The SUV crushes him without mercy.

The driver then casually steps out, glances at the injured man, and drives away — leaving behind a scene of horror.

Fortunately, a few bystanders rush in to help, moving the damaged scooter to the side and attending to the victim.

The internet is up in arms. Netizens are fuming over what they have branded a ‘cold-blooded’ act. Comments poured in, slamming both the driver and the recklessness often associated with Thar users.

One user wrote, “He should be jailed for attempt to murder under BNS section 109.” Another commented, “As usual, Thar doing the crime, Chapri car for a reason!”

While authorities are yet to trace the culprit, netizens are demanding swift action. After all, when road rage turns into a murder attempt, justice must not take a back seat.

