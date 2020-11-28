Mumbai: Comedian Kapil Sharma was recently in news for losing 11 kilos. The Kapil Sharma Show host has seen sharing photos and videos of his workout on social media to inspire his fans.

Recently, Kapil Sharma has shared a video in his Instagram Story. In this, Kapil is seen doing workouts and his mother is seen walking in the balcony. Kapil posted a short clip on his Instagram story. The clip shows him running on a treadmill at home while his mother is seen taking a walk in the balcony, and can be seen on the other side of the glass.

“Maa beta working out #FitIndia,” he captioned the video.

Kapil Sharma is known for his show The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and anchor Aditya Narayan of Indian Idol had reached his show. Kapil had a lot of fun with the three judges and many of his secrets were revealed. Meanwhile, the star comedian also cracked jokes on the Indian Idol anchor Aditya Narayan about the wedding.

Talking of Kapil’s achievements, he first participated in Sony’s Comedy Circus and went on to win six seasons of the show. He also hosted the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 6 and another comedy show Chhote Miyan. Sharma was seen as a contestant in the show Ustaadon Ka Ustaad in 2008. In 2013, Kapil launched his own show, Comedy Nights with Kapil, under his banner K9 Productions on Colors.