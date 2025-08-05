A video is going viral on social media that is bound to make you think. In the clip, a man is seen brutally thrashing a dog with a stick. But what happens next is shocking. The man is taught a lesson by locals that he’s unlikely to forget. After watching the video, many people have expressed outrage at the young man’s actions.

The location of this incident remains unknown, but the footage captured by a CCTV camera has since gone viral. It shows the man mercilessly hitting a street dog with a stick. After the video spread online, a group of locals confronted him, and what followed escalated quickly.

In the video, several people are seen approaching the man for a conversation, which soon turns into a scuffle. A group begins attacking the young man and beating him up. The mob includes several women, while others are seen recording the scene on their phones.

(Action-Reaction Kinda Kalesh) A Guy attacks on Street Dog with Stick, Got thrashed by a Group later

The video highlights how seriously people in some communities take cruelty against stray dogs, to the extent that they take justice into their own hands. It also brings attention to growing concerns around street dog attacks and community safety in India. Reactions online have been mixed.

In this case, the community responded to violence with violence, something that is against the law. While their emotions are understandable and stem from a desire to protect the dog, the situation raises an important question: Was this the right way to respond? Reporting the matter to the police could have been a lawful alternative.