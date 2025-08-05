A horrific video is going viral on social media, serving as a grim reminder of the importance of road safety. The viral clip captures a major accident between a truck and a motorcycle, leaving viewers shocked. The incident is so disturbing that it has given goosebumps to those who have watched it.

However, there is no confirmed information about where the video was recorded. In the footage, a truck is seen taking a turn while a motorcyclist waits beside it.

Avoid Driving close to Large Vehicles 😰 pic.twitter.com/dxnPDh6vzJ — Rosy (@rose_k01) August 5, 2025

As the truck begins to turn, the driver appears unaware of the motorcycle standing right next to it. The motorcycle ends up getting stuck under the truck. As soon as the motorcycle goes under, the two girls riding pillion quickly get down and escape, but the young man driving the motorcycle falls, and his head comes under the truck.

The young man’s condition becomes extremely critical as he gets trapped under the truck’s wheels. In the aftermath of the accident, bystanders rush to help and try to pull him out from beneath the vehicle. The video shows how people join forces to rescue the injured man, but the situation remains heart-wrenching and deeply concerning.

This video teaches a powerful lesson: we should never ride or drive too close to large vehicles. Trucks and other heavy vehicles often have significant blind spots where the driver cannot see smaller vehicles beside or behind them. These blind spots greatly increase the risk of such tragic accidents.