Mumbai: Popular playback singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar dedicated a medley of songs to Kedarnath star Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away June 14 at his Bandra residence.

The Aankh Marey singer shared the video on her YouTube channel under the title ‘Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput’.

In the video, Neha Kakkar is covering two songs from Sushant’s films. The first one is Jaan Nisaar from the film Kedarnath. The original song was voiced by Arijit Singh. Kedarnath released in 2018 starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role.

The second song was Khairiyat from the 2019 hit-Chhichhore. The film was a Nitesh Tiwari directorial. Once again Arijit Singh voiced the song for Sushant. The music for the song was produced by popular singer and music director Pritam.

Neha Kakkar gave her own signature twist to the song. The speed of the song was comparatively slower than the original. The soulful songs were clubbed to form a tribute for the actor. She was immersed in the song which was a way to remember the actor throughout the video. Singer Arijit Singh resorted to the comments section and wrote, “Numbers of people who are missing Sushant Singh Rajput.” Several viewers commented on the video thinking about the moments when the actor was still with everyone.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was heart-wrenching for many. The investigation for the alleged suicide is still on. As per the latest statements by Bandra Police Station, over 27 people have been interrogated related to his passing. He started out in television before moving to the Hindi film industry and was a part of some critically acclaimed films in Bollywood. For anyone who wants to witness the actor one last time onscreen can watch his posthumous release Dil Bechara on Disney+.