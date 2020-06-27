Gurgaon: The skies over many parts of Gurgaon turned dark Saturday as swarms of locusts descended on the town, but the migratory pests are likely to spare the national capital for now, officials said.

The dark cloud of locusts, spread across two kilometres, crossed the suburban city, touched the Delhi-Gurgaon border but did not enter Delhi.

The unwanted guests have finally reached Gurugram NCR

and covered large tracts of the region in Haryana.#LocustsAttack pic.twitter.com/wULv8Zes4l — Bhartiyakanoon (@bhartiyakanoon) June 27, 2020

“The swarms moved from west to east. They entered Gurgaon around 11.30 am,” K L Gurjar of the Locust Warning Organisation, Ministry of Agriculture, said.

The pests, he said, were headed towards Palwal in Haryana.

Locust swarm says hello to Gurugram #LocustsAttack apparently the thaali banging worked because it has mostly passed now 👋 pic.twitter.com/UZmYEDwaQW — Vishakha Somani (@sovishakha) June 27, 2020

Alarmed at the invasion of the locusts, which settled on trees, rooftops and plants, many residents of Gurgaon shared videos from their high-rise perches.

👉#LocustsAttack has reached Delhi-NCR 👉Currently in Gurugram 👉Sealing Delhi-Gurgaon border in this case won't help… because Pancchi, TIDDIYAN, pawan ke jhonke, koi sarhad na inhe roke 👇 pic.twitter.com/zGt0WfYyMo — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) June 27, 2020

Swarms of locusts were seen in condominiums such as Beverly Park, Garden Estate and Heritage City as well as buildings in Sikanderpur in the high-rise town bordering Delhi.

In May, India battled a devastating desert locust outbreak. The crop-destroying swarms first attacked Rajasthan and then spread to Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

PTI