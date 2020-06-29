Mumbai: The COVID-19 has affected every sector in the economy. Thousands have lost their jobs due to the lockdown. With no pay, people have been forced to do pity jobs for one meal a day and pay their rents.

Several stories have appeared on social media, showing many people taking to selling vegetables and ironing clothes to make a living during the lockdown.

The condition of actors and actresses are no different. A video of a Hindi film actor has been now going viral on social media where he can be seen selling vegetables. He is none other than actor Javed Hyder, who worked in Aamir Khan’s film Ghulam.

The struggling actor is now struggling to make money like many other actors. A video of him has surfaced, in which he is seen selling vegetables. This video has been shared by Dolly Bindra.

TV actress Dolly Bindra shared Javed’s video on Twitter and wrote that he is out of work due to the coronavirus lockdown.

In the video, Hyder could be seen making a TikTok video while selling vegetables. He can be seen lip-syncing Duniya Mein Rehna Hai as he gives a packet of tomatoes to a customer.

Bindra shared the clip on Twitter with the caption, “He is an actor aaj woh sabzi bech raha hain Javed Hyder (He has an actor and today he is selling vegetables).” He has over 97.7 k followers and 1.6 million likes on TikTok.

Hyder is associated with the movie Baabarr (2009) and Aamir Khan’s Ghulam, and TV series Jeannie Aur Juju (2012). His 2017 release includes the Hindi drama film Life Ki Aisi Ki Taisi.”

He is an actor aaj woh sabzi bech raha hain javed hyder pic.twitter.com/4Hk0ICr7Md — Dolly Bindra (@DollyBindra) June 24, 2020

Earlier Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl actor Solanki Diwakar was found pulling rickshaw on the streets of Delhi and selling fruits. Acting projects are not available every day, so Diwakar has to sell fruits.

Solanki sells fruits off a cart in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar and Lajpat Nagar areas. Solanki is one of thousands of struggling actors who are known as junior artists who make small appearances in films.

Diwakar will next be seen in the Netflix film, The White Tiger, the shoot for which has already been completed. He has a role with negative shades in the film, which has Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra in its cast.