Mumbai: A montage of audition reels from Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Kai Po Che and PK have been going viral on social media. The video was shared by casting director and Sushant’s best friend Mukesh Chhabra.

“Sushant Singh Rajput — A boy who never failed in any auditions, touched millions of hearts with his talent on screen and decided to stay forever in our hearts… Here’s a tribute from Team MCCC to #SushantSinghRajput and his journey, which will be forever cherished and celebrated Rest in Love #SushantSinghRajput,” Mukesh captioned his post.

The video is a montage of audition reels from Sushant’s film Kai Po Che and PK. There is also a video of him dancing with Dil Bechara co-star Subbalakshmi and many clips from his movies over the years.

The actor’s fans were left emotional by the video. “Forever in our heart,” wrote a fan. “He will always, always be alive in our hearts. We will miss him,” wrote another.

The late actor won the heart of millions of fans after his terrific performances in Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta and PK. He was known for his role as Maanav in Pavitra Rishta.

Earlier, sharing pictures with the late actor, Mukesh had written, “Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words.The Industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother, will always miss you and love you. Mera bhai.”

Sushant died June 14 at the age of 34. May his soul rest in peace!!