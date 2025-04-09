What started as a casual meet-up for a bicycle sale turned into a harrowing chase—and it was all caught on the seller’s body cam.

The viral video, now racking up thousands of views, opens with a woman chatting calmly with a man who had listed his bike on an online marketplace. The tone is friendly at first.

She asks, “Is this the same one you posted?”

The man replies, “Yes, this is the one.”

Then, with a sudden shift in tone, she demands, “Where did you get this?”

Sensing trouble brewing, the man immediately becomes cautious. Something about the question doesn’t sit right. He turns away to leave—and it turns out to be the right call.

The viral video was shared on n’X’ by a popular handle named ‘Banned Vids’.

He published his Bike on Marketplace but when he went to sell it this happened 💀 pic.twitter.com/IrdmzhBCl7 — Banned Vids (@VidsBanned) April 5, 2025

What happens next is straight out of a thriller.

The woman and her male accomplice suddenly chase after the seller, who’s clearly caught off guard and yells, “What the hell?” while trying to escape.

Despite the surprise, the biker manages to outrun the duo, but just when it feels like the storm has passed, a shocking twist unfolds.

A third man suddenly emerges from nowhere, trying to intercept the bike by dashing across the road.

But the seller’s quick thinking saves the day. He swerves over the road divider, speeds off down the opposite lane, and glances back in sheer disbelief. The video ends with the man breathing heavily, stunned yet safe, leaving viewers with their jaws on the floor.

Users on social media are calling it a “real-life escape mission”, while others warn, “This is why you don’t meet strangers alone from the internet.”

PNN