Rajasthan: In a heartwarming and rare event, a 95-year-old tribal man from Galandar village in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district married his 90-year-old partner after living together for nearly 70 years.

Rama Bhai and Jeewali Devi, who had been in a live-in relationship under the tribal tradition of Nata Pratha, tied the knot in a ceremony filled with customs and celebrations. The couple has six children four sons and two daughters with an average age of 60. Four of them are employed in government jobs. Grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives also attended the wedding, turning it into a community-wide celebration.

The village came alive as a wedding procession was taken out, a DJ played music, and locals danced in celebration of the elderly couple’s formal union.

राजस्थान के डूंगरपुर से खबर है कि यहां 70 साल तक लिव-इन में रहने के बाद 95 साल के दूल्हे और 90 साल की दुल्हन ने शादी कर ली. उनके बच्चों ने दोनों की धूमधाम से शादी कराई और बारात में जमकर नाचे. बता दें कि लिव-इन में रहने के दौरान ही उनके चार लड़के और 4 लड़कियों समेत कुल 8 बच्चे हुए pic.twitter.com/h0GLvZNOEI — VISHAL MINA 💙 (@VISHALMEENA_84) June 5, 2025

Nata Pratha is an age-old tribal tradition that allows men and women to live together without formal marriage. While it grants social acceptance, it lacks the legal and ceremonial recognition of a traditional marriage. In recent years, more elderly couples under this custom have opted for formal weddings to gain societal respect and legal rights.

Rama and Jeewali said they decided to marry to set an example for their descendants, emphasizing the importance of social respect and tradition regardless of age.

Their union is being seen not just as a personal milestone, but as a broader symbol of changing social attitudes. The message: Love, responsibility, and dignity are timeless, and it’s never too late to formalize them.