Aligarh: Last week, a juice shop owner in Aligarh received a notice of Rs 7.79 crore from the Income Tax Department, which shocked her family. Now, once again in Aligarh, a locksmith has received a notice of Rs 11,11,85,991. According to reports, the victim’s name is Yogesh Sharma.

It is said that Yogesh’s electricity has been cut off due to non-payment of the electricity bill. He is already facing financial difficulties, and the income tax notice has further worsened his situation. A video of this incident has been shared on social media platform X by the handle @WeUttarPradesh.

#अलीगढ़ : आर्थिक तंगी से जूझ रहे स्प्रिंग कारीगर योगेश शर्मा को आयकर विभाग से 11 करोड़ 11 लाख 85 हजार 991 रुपये का नोटिस मिला, जिससे उनका परिवार सदमे में है। मजदूरी कर ताले की स्प्रिंग बनाने वाले योगेश किराए के मकान में रहते हैं, जहां पैसे न होने के कारण बिजली कट गई है… pic.twitter.com/YiiEz3VHse — UttarPradesh.ORG News (@WeUttarPradesh) March 31, 2025

Reports state that Yogesh works as a lockmaker in Mohalla Deputy Ganj, Naurangabad, Aligarh, and his financial condition is extremely weak. His wife is ill, and their electricity connection has been disconnected. Yogesh Sharma revealed that he received a notice of Rs 11 crore 11 lakh from the Income Tax Department. He said he has only ever heard of such an amount but never imagined dealing with it.

Following the notice, his wife and family were in shock and stopped eating or drinking. He described the atmosphere in his house as one of mourning. Yogesh added that he does not even have Rs 100, leaving him unsure of whom to turn to for advice. He has expressed hope that Prime Minister Modi will help resolve his problem. Additionally, he mentioned that his wife is suffering from tuberculosis.