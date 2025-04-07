In the ever-unpredictable world of viral videos, the latest hit comes straight from the streets — and it’s got both skaters and buffalo fans doing a double take.

The clip, which has already racked up over 3.4 million views and more than 16,000 likes, is as bizarre as it is hilarious. It opens with a group of buffalo calmly crossing a road, minding their own business, like it’s just another day in the countryside. Enter a man on skates, confidently cruising along the same road, seemingly unaware of what fate has in store.

Watch the viral video:

Reasons why women live longer than men (the last two will shock you 🤯🤯) a thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/FOU4CSvvkI — Cjay (@ced_jayy) April 5, 2025

There’s a small gap between the last buffalo and the rest of the herd — just enough for a daring skater to slip through. Or so he thinks.

As he aims for the gap, the buffalo that had been standing still suddenly decides it’s time to move — and with perfect timing (or incredibly bad luck, depending on whose side you’re on), walks right into the skater’s path. The two collide with a thud, sending the man tumbling to the ground.

No serious injuries were reported, but the skater’s pride probably took a bigger hit than his body. The video ends with a mix of surprise and laughter, as the buffalo continues on its way like nothing happened.

It’s one of those blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments that the Internet loves. Whether it’s the unexpected nature of the crash or the sheer randomness of it all, viewers can’t seem to get enough.

One commenter under the viral video summed it up perfectly: “Nature: 1, Skater: 0.”

PNN