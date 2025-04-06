A peaceful early morning commute turned into a scene of chaos when a bystander’s camera captured a shocking confrontation on a New York City subway train.

The viral video, now making the rounds on social media, begins with a woman wearing glasses standing by the subway doors. After an accidental bump from an Asian-origin passenger, the woman explodes, yelling, “F*** off!” at the startled commuter. What started as a minor mishap quickly snowballed into mayhem.

Without missing a beat, the woman launches into a barrage of kicks, aiming violently at the Asian woman. When a concerned man tries to intervene, he’s met with verbal abuse as she snaps, “You are retarded. Don’t touch me!” The woman then wields her umbrella handle and keys in a threatening manner, attempting to strike her target.

Things escalate until another bystander steps in and manages to wrest the umbrella handle from her grasp. The victim, visibly shaken, pulls out her phone and begins recording, snapping photos of the assailant.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘Human Nature’.

Passenger accidentally bumps into a woman on the New York subway at 7 A.M…and this is what she does pic.twitter.com/GzyQ3PpI5w — Human Nature (@Human101Nature) April 4, 2025

But the rage doesn’t stop there.

Flipping the bird and spewing racial abuse while making a call, the woman continues her outburst as others look on in disbelief.

Social media users have slammed the aggressor, calling for accountability and labelling her actions “disgusting”, “vile”, and “shameful”. One commenter wrote, “She really flew off the handle. No one deserves this abuse.”

As the viral video continues to rack up views, many are calling for swift action and justice for the victim.

PNN