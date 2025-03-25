Agra: A heated altercation broke out between BJP MLA GS Dharmesh and former minister Ram Babu Harit during the final journey of a freedom fighter in Agra, forcing security personnel to intervene.

The scuffle, which reportedly began when Dharmesh asked Harit to move aside, quickly escalated in front of the gathered crowd. Security personnel had to step in to prevent further escalation.

आगरा में BJP विधायक और पूर्व मंत्री आपस में ही भीड़ गये. इनकी हरकत देख कोई कहेगा कि ये एक विधायक और पूर्व मंत्री हैं. वीडियो में आगरा कैंट से BJP विधायक जी एस धर्मेश और पूर्व मंत्री राम बाबू हरित हैं जो एक दूसरे से हाथापाई कर रहे हैं. pic.twitter.com/TISbV3G79C — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) March 25, 2025

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, shared by the handle @priyarajputlive. The clash between two senior leaders at a public event has sparked widespread discussion in city politics. Party leaders are yet to respond to the incident.