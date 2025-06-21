These days, social media dominates people’s lives, and many are going to extreme lengths to create content. Often, they don’t hesitate to risk their lives for likes and views. Over the past few years, several such videos have gone viral.

It’s common to see people filming videos near railway tracks or while trains are passing sometimes with tragic consequences. A similar video is currently going viral on social media, showing a boy getting kicked by a passenger from a moving train while trying to shoot a video near the track.

In their desperation for attention, many young people take dangerous risks. Some climb tall buildings, others perform stunts on bikes, and some choose railway tracks as their filming location. In all these cases, a small misstep can lead to serious injury or death.

In the viral video, a boy is seen standing close to a railway track, filming himself. As a high-speed train passes, a passenger inside the train stretches out and kicks the boy hard. The impact knocks the boy to the ground, leaving him visibly stunned.

The video was shared on Instagram by an account named @la_ddu2028 and has been viewed millions of times. Many users are commenting on it. One wrote, “Brother, what did you get by hurting him intentionally?” Another said, “Humanity is still alive he actually saved him from being hit by the train.” A third user remarked, “Bet he’ll never stand that close to a train again.”