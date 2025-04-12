In a hilarious viral video that’s got the internet talking, what starts as a regular catfight quickly turns into a full-blown animal showdown.

Shared on X (formerly Twitter), the clip begins with two cats in a heated scuffle right in the middle of the street. Just as things start getting serious, a crow swoops in and pecks one of the cat’s tails. That move shifts the entire dynamic—one cat turns its attention toward the feathery intruder, giving the other a chance to pounce.

The crow doesn’t leave though. Instead, it circles the two like a referee who might be enjoying the chaos a little too much. But the surprise twist? A dog casually enters the scene, sending both cats and the self-appointed crow referee packing.

Watch the viral video:

WTF just happened 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0MG7BGwChi — Just ANIMALS 🐾🌍 (@JustAnimalss_) April 11, 2025

This viral video has already racked up more than 3.5 million views and 69,000 likes—and it’s easy to see why. Viewers are loving the animal drama, and many are joking that it felt more like a street version of an action comedy than real life.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you’re missing out on one of the most entertaining animal brawls the internet has to offer.

PNN