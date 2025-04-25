Islamabad: Protests broke out outside the Indian High Commission in Pakistan’s diplomatic enclave Wednesday after India announced a series of strong retaliatory measures in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Demonstrators, including members of various political parties and Hurriyat groups, attempted to breach the Indian diplomatic compound, prompting a heavy deployment of security personnel. A clash ensued between protesters and law enforcement. Viral videos from the scene showed demonstrators shouting anti-India slogans.

Tense scenes outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad as protesters rally against India’s recent actions. Some attempted to scale the gate, while others are moving toward the mission. Heavy security deployed. #Islamabad #Protest #pahlagam#IndiaPakistan pic.twitter.com/6WvMcKXpne — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) April 24, 2025

The unrest followed India’s sweeping diplomatic response to the deadly attack, in which at least 27 people primarily tourists were killed by militants affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In a press briefing after a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced a range of measures, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Attari-Wagah border crossing, and revocation of SAARC visa exemptions for Pakistani nationals. India also declared several Pakistani diplomats as persona non grata and reduced diplomatic staff strength in both countries’ embassies.

In response, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called India’s move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty an “act of war,” warning of retaliation with “full force across the complete spectrum of national power.” Pakistan also suspended trade with India, announced plans to freeze all bilateral agreements, including the Simla Agreement, and threatened to close the Wagah Border post.

The situation continues to escalate as both nations remain on high alert amid increasing tensions.